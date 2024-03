Registration underway March 11 for City Rec baseball, softball, T-Ball

Registration for Wilmington City Recreation Department baseball, softball and T-Ball will be March 11 through April 1.

Registration is open for boys and girls ages 5-14.

Practices will begin the week of May 20.

Game are scheduled to be played May 28 through June 27.

For more information visit the website at www.wilmingtonparks.org.