CMHS recognizes students of the month

CMHS recognizes students of the month

Clinton-Massie High School is recognizing its students of the month for March:

Freshmen: Hannah Yeary and Larrick Crisenbery

Sophomores: Baylie Wulf and Dakin Johnson

Juniors: Shealynn Lamb and Alex Ramirez

Seniors: Kathryn Hodge and Brandon Moritz

Positive Recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to the school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Caring: Carter Adams (Kasten), Maria Jones (Machado), and Andy Steed (Morgan)

