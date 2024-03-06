CMHS recognizes students of the month

Clinton-Massie High School is recognizing its students of the month for March:
Freshmen: Hannah Yeary and Larrick Crisenbery
Sophomores: Baylie Wulf and Dakin Johnson
Juniors: Shealynn Lamb and Alex Ramirez
Seniors: Kathryn Hodge and Brandon Moritz
Positive Recognitions
CMHS wants to recognize its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to the school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:
Caring: Carter Adams (Kasten), Maria Jones (Machado), and Andy Steed (Morgan)