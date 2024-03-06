Murnyack joins Quaker staff as defensive coordinator

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Mark Murnyack has been hired as the defensive coordinator for the Wilmington College football team.

“Mark Murnyack is an excellent coach and better person,” first-year WC head coach Kevin Burke said. “He has impeccable credentials and has had sustained success as a defensive coordinator and head coach. His experience as a head coach includes two trips to the NCAA playoffs and multiple ECAC Bowl appearances. He has an outstanding defensive mind, and I am extremely excited that he has chosen to come to Wilmington College. He has a player-centric approach and will be an outstanding mentor to the players in our program.”

Murnyack has spent the bulk of his coaching career at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, including the last 13 seasons as head coach of the Cadets. During this time, he compiled 54 wins at the helm of the program, with 41 of those victories coming in conference play.

He led the team to postseason appearances in his first five seasons as head coach. These trips included a pair of appearances in the NCAA tournament (2011 and 2015), two appearances in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) North Atlantic Bowl (2012 and 2013), and a berth in the ECAC Northeast Bowl (2014).

Before his time as head coach of the Cadets, he spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Norwich (2006-10). During this stretch, he was defensive coordinator (2007-10), defensive line coach, recruiting coordinator, and director of football operations.

After graduating from Juniata College in 1996, he spent his first four seasons as an assistant coach at Norwich. He had duties as the outside linebackers coach, defensive line coach, inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

He left Norwich in the spring of 2001 to head back to his alma mater Juniata, where he worked with the Eagles (and Kevin Burke) for five seasons as an assistant doach and defensive coordinator.