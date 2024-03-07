Breckel urges residents to sign up for severe weather alerts

In preparation for Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 17-23), Thomas Breckel, director of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), is urging all county residents to sign up for free severe weather and emergency alerts.

“With severe weather season upon us, it is critical for individuals and families to receive timely warnings to take shelter quickly and ensure their safety,” said Breckel.

Severe weather, including tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods, can develop rapidly, leaving little time for residents to react. By signing up for severe weather alerts, residents can receive crucial information directly to their phones or email, allowing them to take immediate action and seek shelter as needed.

Breckel emphasized the importance of getting alerts promptly, saying, “Severe weather alerts are a lifeline during emergencies, providing vital information that can save lives. By signing up for these alerts, residents can stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families.”

The process of signing up for severe weather alerts is simple and free. Residents can visit the Clinton County EMA website at cc-ema.org/alerts and register to receive alerts tailored to their specific location and preferences.

As Severe Weather Awareness Week approaches, Breckel encourages all residents to take proactive steps to prepare for severe weather events. “Being prepared is the best defense against severe weather. By signing up for alerts and having a plan in place, residents can minimize the risks and stay safe during storms,” he added.

Severe Weather Awareness Week serves as a reminder for residents to review their emergency plans, replenish supplies, and stay informed about severe weather hazards. The Clinton County EMA will be providing resources and information throughout the week to help residents prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

For more information on signing up for severe weather alerts and to stay updated on Severe Weather Awareness Week activities, visit cc-ema.org.