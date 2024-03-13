Ahresty Wilmington Corp. & Associates donates to homeless shelter

From left to right, Fadi Al-ghawi (AWC), Laura Minteer (AWC), Denise Stryker (CCHS), and Jay Hanselman (AWC). Submitted photo

Through the effort of giving, Ahresty and its associates were able to collect 1,054 pairs of socks in February to be donated as token of caring to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Additionally, Ahresty made a monetary contribution to support the daily operation. Ahresty has been a longtime supporter through monetary donations, donation of food, canned food and other supplies needed for the shelter, according to a news release.

The CCHS provides emergency shelter, compassionate care, and support to the homeless and underprivileged in Clinton County while remembering that each resident is a person of worth, the release states. Each night, the shelter can house up to 38 men, women, and children.

In 2023, the shelter was home for 150 individuals, including 21 children, and they have resided at the shelter. Additionally, the shelter served over 29,835 meals/snacks.

The shelter relies on support from individuals, the community and businesses. Support such as monetary donations, canned food and other essential supplies are always needed for its daily operation. The shelter is entering its 36th years of operation, and its mission is to continue to provide emergency shelter, compassionate care, and support to homeless and underprivileged individuals. Any kind of support is always appreciated by the staff and board of the CCHS.