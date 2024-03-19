24 SPRING PREVIEW: Clinton-Massie tennis

The Clinton-Massie tennis team, from left to right, Logan Miller, Elias Scott, Jack Anderson, Austin Sauer, Cam Morgan, Colson Morgan, Avden Faucett, AJ Brewer, Noah Harmon, Ben Simpson. Team member Quinton Smith was not available for the photo.

Clinton-Massie returns six tennis players from last season’s 13-2 squad.

Avden Faucett is the leader, having earned first-team All-SBAAC honors.

Connor Stulz, also a first-teamer last season, graduated last spring.

So head coach Rod Amburgy will have to fill at least one big hole to fill in the lineup in order for the team to return to contention.

The coach likes the team’s enthusiasm and its dedication to playing tennis during the off-season.

He said the Falcons must improve their attention to detail. If healthy and improving, Amburgy said Clinton-Massie can contend in the American Division.

“I like the excitement this team has for this season,” said Amburgy, who is 51-29 in seven seasons as head coach.

March 22^Wilmington^H^4 pm

March 25^Western Brown^A^4 pm

March 28^Waynesville^A^4 pm

April 1^New Richmond^A^4 pm

April 4^Goshen^A^4 pm

April 8^Blanchester^A^4 pm

April 9^Batavia^H^4 pm

April 10^Greeneview^H^4 pm

April 11^Springboro^H^4 pm

April 16^Western Brown^H^4 pm

April 17^East Clinton^A^4 pm

April 18^Wilmington^A^4 pm

April 22^Little Miami^A^4 pm

April 23^New Richmond^H^4 pm

April 25^Goshen^H^4 pm

April 26^Hillsboro^A^4 pm

April 29^Batavia^A^4 pm

April 30^SBAAC American^Wilm^9 am

May 2^Franklin^A^430 pm