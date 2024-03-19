24 SPRING PREVIEW: East Clinton tennis

East Clinton tennis began practice the week of March 11.

But coach Greg Roberts has a solid group of returning players who have proven in the past to be good players.

The Astros were 4-9 overall and 4-5 in the National Division last season.

Bo Frye is back for his third season while Stephen Lozano, Carmen Brown and Kasen Terrell are back for a second season.

Roberts said newcomers Gabe Stewart and Zimri Mahanes could battle for playing time.

Frye gives the Astros confidence and experience as a singles player while Lozano was solid at No. 2 last season. Roberts said the two will battle for the top spot in the singles lineup.

Terrell played doubles last season.

East Clinton tied for second a year ago but will need to be more consistent in 2024 to repeat that standing, Roberts said.

“We played well enough to tie for second in the league (behind) Georgetown who won the league going undefeated,” said Roberts. “We also need to play better in the SBAAC tournament. That’s how (players) get first team or second team awards is based on the tournament and not regular season play.”

Roberts said Mahanes and Brown will both compete with the track and field team at ECHS this season. Other newcomers to the tennis team will be Isabella Eckardt and Austin Roosa.

March 28^Clermont NE^H^4 pm

April 1^Georgetown^H^4 pm

April 2^Blanchester^A^4 pm

April 4^Felicity^A^4 pm

April 5^Hillsboro^H^4 pm

April 9^Bethel-Tate^A^4 pm

April 10^Washington CH^A^4 pm

April 16^Clermont NE^A^4 pm

April 17^Clinton-Massie^H^4 pm

April 18^Georgetown^A^4 pm

April 22^Blanchester^H^4 pm

April 23^Felicity^H^4 pm

April 26^Hillsboro^A^4 pm

April 29^Bethel-Tate^H^4 pm

April 30^Cedarville^A^430 pm

May 1^Washington CH^H^4 pm

(Senior Night)