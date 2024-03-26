Wildcats rally comes up short in 12-9 loss to Wolves

BATAVIA — Blanchester’s rally fell short Tuesday in a 12-9 loss to West Clermont in non-league softball action.

The Wildcats were down 10-2 going to the fifth but scored seven runs to make a game of it. West Clermont scored two in the bottom of the fifth. Neither team scored the rest of the way.

Alayna Davenport belted a grand slam in Blanchester’s seven-run fifth inning. Davenport also was hit by a pitch twice in the game. In all, BHS batters were hit six times.

SUMMARY

March 26, 2024

@West Clermont High School

Wolves 12, Wildcats 9

B^0^0^0^2^7^0^0^^9-6-3

WC^4^1^4^1^2^0^x^^12-12-1

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 3-2-0-0 Davenport 2-2-1-4 Bare 3-1-0-0 Lansing 4-1-2-1 Q. Dawley 3-0-1-2 H. Blankenbeckler 4-1-1-1 Abbott 3-0-0-0 Tedrick 2-1-1-1 Bates 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 26-9-6-9

(12) WEST CLERMONT (ab-r-h-rbi) Beatty 3-2-3-5 Allen 3-1-2-2 Von Bargen 4-1-1-2 Kasselman 2-2-1-1 Crowe 4-0-2-1 Cunningham 2-1-0-0 Rettinger 3-1-1-0 Batchler 1-0-0-0 Fahey 3-1-1-0 Crutcher 3-3-1-0 TOTALS 28-12-12-11

2B: WC-Beatty, Von Bargen

3B: WC-Beatty

HR: B-Davenport; WC-Kasselman

HBP: B-Davenport 2, Bare, Abbott, Bates, Tedrick; WC-Cunningham

SB: B-Lansing, Q. Dawley, Tedrick; WC-Kasselman

PITCHING

Blanchester

Bates (L)^6^12^12^8^4^0

West Clermont

Von Bargen (W)^7^6^6^6^2^6

Batchler^0.0^0^3^3^0^0