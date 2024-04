East Clinton Junior Spikers Camp a big draw

The three-day East Clinton Junior Spikers Camp concluded March 23 at East Clinton High School. The camp also was held March 9 and March 16. More than 50 players participated from grades 2 through 6. There were 25 high school student-athletes who served as volunteers for the camp. The East Clinton Youth Volleyball program will begin its third year this fall. Sign-ups will be held soon, East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said.