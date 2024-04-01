O’Dell set to speak about health-related matters at library

Robyn O’Dell, outreach coordinator for HealthSource Ohio, will speak at the Wilmington Public Library, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, about delivering healthcare to underserved people in the community and will take questions about health insurance and other health-related matters.

The program is part of the monthlong lineup of 2024 Clinton County Reads events, inspired by Tracy Kidder’s, “Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People,” which local readers selected by ballot earlier this year.

All Clinton County Reads programs and discussions are open to the public.

Now in its 19th year, CCReads is sponsored by the Blanchester Public Library, the Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna branch, the Wilmington Public Library and its Clinton-Massie Branch, and Books ’n’ More.