Quakers split OAC doubleheader with Student Princes

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team split their Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader with the Heidelberg University Student Princes at home Saturday, winning 10-2 in five innings and losing 8-6 in the nightcap.

Wilmington is 11-8-1 overall this season and 1-3 in the OAC.

In the opener, WC took advantage of a Heidelberg error to increase a 2-0 lead to 5-0. Rachel Berry singled home two runs in the inning.

Jocelyn Franz drove in two teammates in the second for a 10-0 Wilmington lead.

Kori Cornett, Franz and Berry all had two hits in the game. Berry had four RBI to lead the Quakers, while Franz had two RBI and Maddie Starnes had one. Cornett and Claire Scully both scored two runs in the win.

Aiyana Hancock tossed the complete game in the circle, striking out five Student Princes.

In the second game, Wilmington fell behind 4-0 and still trailed 5-2 before rallying to tie the game 5-5. The Quakers eventually went up 6-5 but WC errors in the sixth allowed Heidelberg to go up 8-6.

Alasandra Spears and Berry had three hits, while Chloe Dorn added two. Berry scored a pair of runs.

Aiyana Hancock struck out three batters over four innings of relief.