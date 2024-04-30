WILMINGTON — Led by Michael Streety’s six goals, Wilmington defeated Xenia 13-6 Tuesdayin a lacrosse mat ch at Alumni Field.

Streety was one of five Hurricane to score with Justin Scarberry, Jelani Hunter and Cooper Short scoring two goals each and Jon Custis adding one goal.

Custis, Hunter and Short were credited with assists in the win.

“We had some good moments as well as some mental lapses,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Streety took control of the offense and has shown tremendous improvement. It’s been a pleasure to watch him become a young man and become a great teammate.”

Wilmington, 4-6 on the year, will play at Clinton-Massie 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.