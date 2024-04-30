Indians top Astros in battle of former KTC rivals

CEDARVILLE — The East Clinton tennis team lost to Cedarville 4-1 Tuesday in a battle of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals at Cedarville University.
Stephen Lozano posted the lone win for East Clinton, a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 win at second singles.
SUMMARY
April 30. 2024
@Cedarville University
Indians 4, Astros 1
Singles
1: Bo Frye was def by Ben Arnold 0-6, 0-6
2: Stephen Lozano def Luke Wallis 6-3, 2-6, 10-8
3: Austin Roosa was def by Jackson Johnson 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1: Cody Horner, Kasen Terrell were def by James Brooks, Luke Bowman 1-6, 1-6
2: Gabe Stewart, Zimri Mahanes were def by Ryan Reed, Isaiah Dewitt 2-6, 0-6
Exhibition
1: Ben Cline was def by Logan Smith 0-6, 0-6
2: Jesse Kessler was def by Conor Smith 1-6, 2-6