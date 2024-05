Massie girls dominate field at Lynchburg Invitational

LYNCHBURG — Clinton-Massie dominated the Lynchburg Invitational girls track and field meet Tuesday night at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

The Falcons had 175 points while runnerup Blanchester had 96 and third place East Clinton finished with 89.

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won two events, the 1,600-meter run and the 800-meter run.

Clinton-Massie’s depth was the difference as the Falcons had a top three finisher in every event but one.

April 30, 2024

Lynchburg Invitational

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 175, Blanchester 96, East Clinton 89, Fayetteville-Perry 79, Lynchburg-Clay 69, Winchester Eastern 52, Ripley ULH 15

4×800 RELAY: (1) East Clinton 11:00.82; (2) Clinton-Massie 11:52.21; (5) Blanchester 14:20.76

100 HURDLES: (1) Christina Murphy (Fay) 17.71; (2) Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 17.9; (3) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 18.15; (4) Riley Blom (CM) 18.86; (6) Sahara Tate (EC) 20.51; (7) Lily Rice (Blan) 21.16

100 DASH: (1) Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 13.54; (3) Olivia Carpenter (CM) 13.56; (7) Rosie Hall (CM) 14.24; (10) Hailee Harris (Blan) 15.69; (11) Leighton Snell (EC) 16.3; (12) Carla Hurtado Monge (EC) 16.38

4×200 RELAY: (1) Clinton-Massie 1:55.05; (2) Blanchester 1:57.55; (4) East Clinton 2:11.99

1600 RUN: (1) Molly Seabaugh (EC) 6:01.29; (2) Jillian Arledge (CM) 6:05.14; (3) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:06.54; (6) Georgia Black (CM) 6:59.12; (9) Kaci Grillot (Blan) 9:30.11

4×100 RELAY: (1) Clinton-Massie 53.64; (2) Blanchester 54.51; (5) East Clinton 63.43

400 DASH: (1) Hailey Myers (CM) 1:06.27; (2) Abi Crowe (CM) 1:09.31; (3) Laylla Sears (Blan) 1:09.65; (4) Addison Lewis (Blan) 1:11.08; (5) Carman Brown (EC) 1:11.25

300 HURDLES: (1) Christina Murphy (Fay) 49.92; (2) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 52.17; (3) Addison Swope (CM) 52.94; (4) Aubrey Stevens (Blan) 53.67; (5) Chloe Paulson (Blan) 54.52; (7) Sahara Tate (EC) 56.99

800 RUN: (1) Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:31.77; (4) Grace Wiseman (EC) 2:46.76; (5) Hailey Myers (CM) 2:49.26; (6) Shelby Robinson (CM) 3:09.73

200 DASH: (1) Madi Bayless (CM) 28.69; (3) Morgan Riggers (CM) 29.32; (4) Rylee Griffith (Blan) 30.62; (5) Jaida Jones (Blan) 31.23; (8) Taylor Brown (EC) 33.76; (11) Kylah Collins (EC) 35.91

3200 RUN: (1) Brandy Shuler (Eastern) 12:13.15; (3) Dakota Cartner (CM) 14:25.73; (5) Paityn Conley (Blan) 16:44

4×400 RELAY: (1) Blanchester 4:28.32; (2) Clinton-Massie 4:31.42; (3) East Clinton 4:40.73

SHOT PUT: (1) Avery Jakeway (Fay) 27-5; (2) Azlynn Green (CM) 26-7; (3) Keira Null (EC) 25-5; (4) Ellie Smith (CM) 24-9.25; (5) Ava Lanham (Blan) 23-8.5; (7) Myla Skates (Blan) 22-6; (9) Tyson Terrell (EC) 22-3.5

DISCUS: (1) Keira Null (EC) 92-1; (2) Paige Oberweiser (CM) 88-8; (3) Azlynn Green (CM) 81-0; (5) Myla Skates (Blan) 62-1; (8) Ava Lanham (Blan) 55-1.5 (10) Tysen Terrell (EC) 49-3

LONG JUMP: (1) Olivia Carpenter (CM) 15-4.25; (6) Rosie Hall (CM) 14-2.5; (7) Kendall Koch (Blan) 13-5; (8) Sahara Tate (EC) 13-4; (9) Jaida Jones (Blan (12-10; (11) Kaylee Terrell (EC) 11-9.5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Addi West (LC) 4-8; (2) Julie Reardon (CM) 4-6; (3) Emily Arnold (EC) 4-2