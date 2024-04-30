What’s new: Wilson wins 4 events again, Falcons finish first at LCHS

LYNCHBURG — Led by Cale Wilson, Clinton-Massie was an easy winner Tuesday in the Lynchburg Invitational boys track and field meet at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

The Falcons had 187 points with runnerup East Clinton at 113 and fourth place Blanchester at 61.

Wilson won the long jump (edging teammate Miles Theetge by less than an inch), the 200-meter dash (again clipping Theetge by 1.01 seconds), the 400-meter dash and the 100-meter dash (beating Blan’s Casey Gilbert by just about half a second).

Jude Leahy also was a multi-event winner, claiming first place in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles.

SUMMARY

April 30, 2024

Lynchburg Invitational

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 187; East Clinton 113; Lynchburg-Clay 92; Blanchester 61; Fayetteville-Perry 57; Winchester Eastern 53; Ripley ULH 23

4×800 RELAY: (1) East Clinton 9:25.21

110 HURDLES: (1) Jude Leahy (CM) 16.86; (2) Miles Theetge (CM) 17.20; (3) Isaiah Abbott (Blan) 19.45; (5) Ian Hopkins (Blan) 20.38

100 DASH: (1) Cale Wilson (CM) 11.41; (2) Casey Gilbert (Blan) 11.97; (3) Weston Carpenter (CM) 12.22; (10) Jacob Allen (Blan) 13.02; (11) Brenden Barber (EC) 13.15; (13) Aiden Walker (EC) 13.59

4×200 RELAY: (1) Fayetteville 1:42.18; (2) Clinton-Massie 1:43.52; (4) Blanchester 1:47.46; (6) East Clinton 1:49.56

1600 RUN: (1) Kyler Fite (LC) 4:54.32; (2) Caleb Werling (CM) 4:59.26; (3) Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 4:59.87; (6) Luke Thompson (EC) 5:39.11; (7) Jakob Mueller (CM) 5:48.53

4×100 RELAY: (1) Fayetteville 47.53; (2) Clinton-Massie 47.72; (3) Blanchester 47.75; (5) East Clinton 53.47

400 DASH: (1) Cale Wilson (CM) 51.42; (2) Landen Kaun (EC) 55.11; (8) Colton Brockman (EC) 69.58

300 HURDLES: (1) Miles Theetge (CM) 42.69; (3) Kaiden Roth (EC) 48.13; (4) Chase Malott (CM) 49.64; (5) Elyon Hackmann (EC) 51.3

800 RUN: (1) Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 2:19.29; (3) Caleb Werling (CM) 2:23.12; (5) Luke Thompson (EC) 2:33.83; (6) Matthew Barnes (Blan) 2:35.06; (7) Bryson Geyer (CM) 2:37.23

200 DASH: (1) Cale Wilson (CM) 23.56; (2) Miles Theetge (CM) 24.57; (3) Casey Gilbert (Blan) 24.87; (4) Samuel McIntire (Blan) 25.1; (11) Sean Schweikert (EC) 27.84; (12) Austin Kmatz (EC) 28.26

3200 RUN: (1) Kyler Fite (LC) 10:49.06; (3) Landen Kaun (EC) 11:49.89; (4) Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 11:55.02; (5) Jakob Mueller (CM) 13:34.49

4×400 RELAY: (1) Clinton-Massie 3:56.54; (2) East Clinton 4:05.69

SHOT PUT: (1) Brighton Rodman (CM) 41-0.75; (2) Max Gulley (EC) 40-4.25; (3) Brandon Moritz (CM) 39-7.25; (4) Aiden Walker (EC) 37-6; (5) Ian Hopkins (Blan) 32-6.25; (7) Elijah McVey (Blan) 30-5

DISCUS: (1) Brandon Moritz (CM) 117-3; (2) Max Gulley (EC) 115-9; (3) Barrett Beam (EC) 103-11; (4) Brighton Rodman (CM) 98-9; (9) Elijah McVey (Blan) 81-3; (11) Isaiah Abbott (Blan) 70-10.5

LONG JUMP: (1) Cale Wilson (CM) 20-7.75; (2) Miles Theetge (CM) 20-7; (4) Kaiden Roth (EC) 19-5; (4) Samuel McEntire (Blan) 18-5.5; (9) Jacob Allen (Blan) 15-9

HIGH JUMP: (1) Jude Leahy (CM) 5-10; (2) Casey Gilbert (Blan) 5-4; (6) Zander Mills (CM) 5-0