Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Booklovers to hold meeting at Blan library

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 2. The book the group will be discussing is “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Cowan Lake to host Paddlesport Race

The Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race is a three or six mile canoe/kayak/SUP race on beautiful Cowan Lake on Saturday, May 4. Race day registration starts at 8 a.m., racer meeting at 9:30 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. with awards at noon. This race is a great race for the first time racer as well as the seasoned veteran with flat deep water. Race day registration is just $20 per participant, with all profits going to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake. Contact for race information: Greg Bechtel, race director, [email protected], 513-356-2034.

SRWW Joint Fire District blood drive to be held

The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Cincinnati Bengals tickets by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, May 6 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

CMH Regional blood drive to be held

The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Cincinnati Bengals tickets by donating at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, May 8 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Wilmington Garden Club to hold plant sale

The Wilmington Garden Club will hold a plant sale on May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton County History Center with parking at First Christian Church. For those with questions, please email Ann Carr at [email protected] or call by phone at 937-725-7955.

Blood Drive to be held at Blan Church of Christ

The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, May 16 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Kiwanis Club to host pancake brunch

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington is hosting a pancake brunch on Saturday, May 18 from 8-11 a.m. in the parking lot of First Christian Church on Columbus Avenue. Limited space for outside dining will be available, so to go meals are encouraged. Everything will move inside if it rains. This will coincide with the Garden Club’s plant sale at the Clinton County History Center. Funds from the brunch will be used to further serve the youth of Clinton County in projects such as swim lessons, bike rodeo, literacy program and scholarships.

Kiwanis annual bike rodeo set to return

Bring your bike and join Kiwanis of Wilmington for the annual bike rodeo on May 18. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids of all ages will complete a series of stations to “certify” they are bike-safe. This year’s rodeo will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the back parking lot next to the bike trail. At the conclusion of the stations, each participant can go on a ride down the Luther Warren Peace Path to practice everything they’ve learned. Participants will make stops along the way at Wheelies of Mulberry for a snack and continue to Xidas park for a water break and then circle back to CMH. The entire event is free.