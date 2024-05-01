Falcons win 3 courts, take home SBAAC tennis championship

The Clinton-Massie tennis team, champions of the SBAAC American Division. The Falcons won the regular season title as well as the league tournament championship (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s first doubles team of Logan Miller and Austin Sauer (Elizabeth Clark Photo) The Clinton-Massie second doubles team of Colson Morgan and Jack Anderson (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Avden Faucett won the first singles title in the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Elias Scott finished his American Division season with an unbeaten record and a tournament title at third singles in the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Clinton-Massie’s Quinton Smith won the second singles title in the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) The Wilmington High School first doubles team in action at the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) The Wilmington High School second doubles team in action at the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Mathias Supanz in action at the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Stephen Adams in action at the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Wilmington’s Trey Reed in action at the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

WILMINGTON — After finishing second in back-to-back seasons, Clinton-Massie tennis finally reached the top of the SBAAC summit.

With three tournament champions, the Falcons won the SBAAC American Division tournament Wednesday at Wilmington High School, capping a sweep of both the regular season and tournament titles.

“Today was a great day for CM tennis,” head coach Rod Amburgy said. “Our team accomplished the goal they set for themselves at the end of last season.”

Goshen won the league championship last season and New Richmond claimed the 2022 crown.

But 2024 was the year of the Falcon.

“We have 10 guys that worked hard through last summer and fall,” said Amburgy. “This winter guys were renting playing time indoors just to be the best they could be when the season started. I’m very excited to be coaching this group of guys that put so much hard work into winning a league championship.”

Avden Faucett rallied to win the first singles title while Quinton Smith claimed the top spot at second singles and went 11-1 for the year. Elias Scott was the champion at third singles, notably finishing the season with an undefeated record in league play.

In doubles play, Logan Miller and Austin Sauer played one of their best matches of the season, Amburgy said, before losing to an unbeaten team at first doubles. They finished second.

“I would like to thank (Wilmington) coach (Steve) Reed and (Wilmington) coach (Doug) Cooper along with the other coaches in our league for helping me learn how to and how not to coach our players,” said Amburgy. “It feels great to finally finish the season on top. Our guys are so excited to know that there will now be a banner in our gym that represents this year’s tennis team.”