Robert, Charlotte Grim receive square dance honor

Wayne Ames (right), president of the Clinton County Country Square Dance Club, presents a plaque to Robert and Charlotte Grim in recognition of their being elected the club’s Miami Valley Dance Council Honor Couple. Submitted photo

DAYTON — Robert and Charlotte Grim, both retired Miami Trace High School teachers, were recently elected to represent the Clinton County Country Western Square Dance Club at the Miami Valley Dance Council’s 50th annual Honors Dance — recognizing dancers from clubs throughout the Miami Valley for their outstanding contributions to dancing.

According to a news release, the dance was held at the Michael Solomon Dance Pavilion in Dayton.

The Grims joined the Clinton County Country Square Dance Club in 1991 and have been active members ever since, participating in club exhibition dances at the Clinton County Corn Festival, nursing homes, community events and county fairs. In the 1990s, they served as club secretary and from 2006 – 2016, published the club’s monthly newsletter, and Charlotte has served as the Miami Valley Dance Council newsletter editor since 2016.

They also participated in over 120 club banner raids, have assisted at state conventions and have attended 17 national square dance conventions. They were among the more than 20,000 dancers that attended the 1992 national convention in Cincinnati.

At the 1997 national convention in Orlando, Florida, they were selected to carry the Ohio Flag and Ohio Banner and led the Ohio delegation in the convention parade of states. They were given that honor again at the 2000 national convention in Baltimore, Md., and at the 2010 national convention in Louisville, Ky., and in 2012 at the national convention in Spokane, Wash.

In 2017 at the 66th National Convention held in Cincinnati, Charlotte was in a square of 1,632 dancers for the Guinness Book of World Records and was a model in a fashion show at that convention. At the 71st National Convention held in Evansville, Ind. in 2022, she worked with the ceremonies coordinator and arranged for noted Cincinnati pianist Tom White to play at the convention opening ceremonies.

In 2016 and again in 2017, the Grims worked with the Washington Court House YMCA to sponsor a 10-week square dance lesson class for mainstream dancing. The Clinton County Country Square Dance Club is currently conducting a square dance lesson class for plus dancers at the Dove Church in Wilmington. In September, the club will start a new lesson class for beginners.

Anyone interested in learning western square dancing should contact a member of the Clinton County Country Squares.