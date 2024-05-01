Video available from Roundball Reunion event held at WC

A video from the Roundball Reunion held in March at Wilmington College is now available.

According to Bob Pittser, there are a couple options for viewing the video and also obtaining a copy of the video.

A link to watch the video is on Facebook through the Clinton and Highland County Roundball Reunion 2024 page: https://m.facebook.com/groups/7775374285827147/permalink/7775506475813928/

The video can then be downloaded directly to a computer or mobile device from this link.

Pittser organized the event that highlighted the Clinton and Highland county basketball tournaments on the 60th year since they were last played.

For those wanting a copy of the video on a thumb drive or DVD, contact John Romer, who filmed the video. Romer’s contact information is phone (513-254-6894) or email ([email protected]).