BHS graduate Oliver named VP of athletics at Georgetown College

Chris Oliver

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Blanchester High School graduate Chris Oliver has been named the vice president of athletics for Georgetown College.

The former Wilmington resident will remain as the head football coach for the Tigers.

“We are confident that coach Oliver will be a transformative force in our athletic programs here at Georgetown,” says president Rosemary Allen. “His commitment to holistic learning and understanding of the unique challenges faced by student-athletes make him an ideal fit for this role. We look forward to seeing how he will shape the future of athletics here.”

Oliver took over as head football coach in December of 2021 and proved himself a coach, mentor, and leader. He has led the Tigers to a 17-5 record overall and clinched the 2023 Mid-South Conference (MSC) Championship. Oliver has also held leadership positions for the NAIA, serving as current Football Sport Chairman for the MSC and NAIA Football Rater. He also served as President of the NAIA Football Coaches Association for two years. He encourages student-athletes to give back to their community through volunteer work, fundraisers, and campus involvement.

“It’s a great honor to serve Georgetown College in this role, and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with an expanded team of coaches and students,” said Oliver. “I look forward to working together to further enhance our student-athlete experience. We are blessed with great traditions and a proud alumni network, and we want to cultivate an environment that strengthens both of those. Tiger Pride.”

Oliver received his bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio State University and his master’s in business administration from Ohio Dominican University in Columbus.