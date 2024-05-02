Changed lineup, same results: Massie tennis posts 4-1 win over Franklin

FRANKLIN — Clinton-Massie tennis changed its lineup from top to bottom Thursday but the result was still the same, a 4-1 win over Franklin.

AJ Brewer and Noah Harmon were paired at second doubles and earned their first career varsity victory, a 6-4, 6-2 triumph, coach Rod Amburgy said.

“They have practiced hard all season with us,” the coach said. “We’re glad to see them get that first win.”

SUMMARY

May 2, 2024

@Franklin

Falcons 4, Wildcats 1

Singles

1-Elias Scott won 6-3, 6-1.

2-Jack Anderson lost 4-6, 0-6.

3-Austin Sauer won 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1-Camdon Morgan, Colson Morgan won 6-2, 6-3.

2-AJ Brewer, Noah Harmon won 6-4, 6-2.