Clay, Mothersole win annual CCYC disc golf tournament

Mykah Mothersole with his tee shot on hole 8 during the Clinton County Youth Council disc golf tournament. The 16 and under division top three finishers Titan Crowder, Mykah Mothersole, Haydon Romosier. The top three finishers in the 10 and under division were Ehren Cordero, Colter Clay, Henry Bir.

Colter Clay and Mykah Mothersole won the Clinton County Youth Council annual youth disc golf tournament Saturday on the CCYC course.

Competitors played one round of nine holes from the junior tees. Mothersole finished in first place in the 16 and under division with the low round of 24 (-3). Clay finished first in the 10 and under division with a round of 26 (-1).

In the 10 and under division, Ehren Cordero was second at even par while Henry Bir was third at 3-over.

In the 16 and under division, Haydon Romosier was second at 4-over park while Titan Crowder was third at 6-over.

CCYC Disc Golf Course was established in 2015 and is Clinton County’s first permanent disc golf course.

Disc golf follows the rules of traditional ball golf, with the difference of a flying disc replacing a golf ball and clubs. A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target (a suspended metal basket) which is the hole.

The course design at CCYC snakes and traverses a partially wooded layout throughout the five-acre campus that has direct access to the Luther Warren Peace Path. The course is open to the public and discs are available to borrow and purchase at CCYC.

For more information, contact Director Eric Guindon at 937-382-2828.