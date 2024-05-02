Patriots top Hurricane on WHS senior night 11-4 Patriots top Hurricane on WHS senior night 11-4 Wilmington High School seniors Bryson Platt, Garrett Anderson, Talon Oberlin, Alex Massie, Brayden Black, Austin Oglesby and Joshua Tolliver were recognized prior to Thursday’s game against Dayton Carroll.

WILMINGTON — Dayton Carroll put a damper Thursday evening on Wilmington’s Senior Night with an 11-4 victory on the Hurricane baseball field.

After Wilmington scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Carroll sent 12 batters to the plate scoring six times in the second, added one more in the sixth inning and four more runs in the top of the seventh.

Wilmington’s hitting stars were Talon Oberlin and Jake Stephens with three hits each. Stephens had a lead-off triple in the bottom of the seventh inning. Austin Ogelsby had a pair of hits.

Wilmington missed an opportunity to cut the deficit in the early innings but too many runners left on base came back to haunt them. WHS left the bases loaded in the second and third innings.

Prior to the game, the seven WHS seniors were honored, along with their parents, for their contribution to the Hurricane baseball program. Recognized were Garrett Anderson, Brayden Black, Alex Massie, Oberlin, Oglesby, Bryson Platt and Joshua Tolliver.

This senior group has a special connection to WHS manager Brian Tolliver, as he has coached many of them going back to their days in T-ball.

“They truly love the game (baseball) and I have been with many of them for a long time … 13 years,” Tolliver said. “They have a bond between them. They’re friends outside of baseball and I have enjoyed this time with them. The results don’t show a lot of wins but they competed and played hard.

“I think the toughest thing has been dealing with adversity. When things go well, they do well but when things go bad, they need to get better and cope with that.”