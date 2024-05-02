Temps hot, Hurricane hotter in 5-0 win over Rams

JAMESTOWN — After a long day of tennis on Wednesday, Wilmington found something down deep on Thursday and ended a two-match losing streak to Greeneview with a 5-0 win.

Wilmington (7-10) played in the SBAAC American Division tournament on its home court Wednesday then traveled to Jamestown for the match against the Rams on a hot Thursday afternoon.

“This felt like such a big win for us,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “They have beaten us the last two years and we were coming off a brutally long day of tennis (Wednesday). I even questioned if we should be playing again today considering the heat.”

The only thing hotter than the temperature on this day was the Hurricane. Top to bottom, Wilmington played well.

“Trey (Reed) played the maybe best tennis of his career in the first set,” coach Reed said. “Ian Rinehart is a great player and we knew he wouldn’t go down quietly on his senior night. Trey had a key moment up 30-0, 5-4 but Ian answered and ended up forcing the tie-breaker. Trey came up big in the tie-breaker and won it convincingly.

“Mathias (Supanz) has easily been the strongest new player I have ever seen. He is playing at such a high level that no one believes that he just learned to play (tennis). We will miss him next year when he returns (home) from his exchange year.

“Stephen (Adams) continues to rise up every match and will be a player to watch in the SBAAC next year. He is scrappy and makes you hit so many balls on each point that it wears you down.

“And our four doubles players were on fire tonight. Cristian (Perez) and Toby (Alsip) came back from down 1-4 in the first set to win 11 of the next 13 games. Finally playing with confidence and finishing shots. They take a two-match winning streak into sectionals.

“And Brennen (Zeigler) and Hunter (Holbert) were solid and are playing with a new found confidence as well. Their positioning and decision making have improved so much and you can see the results.”

SUMMARY

May 2, 2024

@Greeneview High School

Hurricane 5 Rams 0

Singles

1: Trey Reed defeated I. Rinehart 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

2: Mathias Supanz defeated L. Kibble 6-0, 6-1

3: Stephen Adams defeated B. Green 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1: Cristian Perez, Toby Alsip defeated Loudermilk, Lithe 6-4, 6-2

2: Hunter Holbert, Brennan Zeigler defeated Green, Patterson 6-0, 6-2