4-under wins Community outing at Elks 797 Golf Course

The team of Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Fred Stern and Jeff Watkins had a 4-under par 32 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outings at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners had birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 6 and an eagle on No. 8.
The rest of the field:
32: Gene Breckel, Mike Shaw, Gerry Schultz, Bob Vanzant
33: D Bullock, Carl Wright, Dave Sharp, Ron Cook
33: John Faul, Cliff Doyle, Jack Anderson
33: Marty Miller, Rocky Long, Jim Luck
34: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner