4-under wins Community outing at Elks 797 Golf Course

The team of Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Fred Stern and Jeff Watkins had a 4-under par 32 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outings at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 6 and an eagle on No. 8.

The rest of the field:

32: Gene Breckel, Mike Shaw, Gerry Schultz, Bob Vanzant

33: D Bullock, Carl Wright, Dave Sharp, Ron Cook

33: John Faul, Cliff Doyle, Jack Anderson

33: Marty Miller, Rocky Long, Jim Luck

34: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner