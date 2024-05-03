City recognizes Historic Preservation Month

Mayor Pat Haley presents Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County History Center, with a proclamation honoring Historic Preservation Month during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — During Thursday evening’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Mayor Pat Haley presented Clinton County History Center’s director, Shelby Boatman, with a formal proclamation recognizing May as Historic Preservation Month.

The proclamation not only celebrates the rich architectural and cultural heritage of the community but also highlights the pivotal role of the History Center in safeguarding it for future generations.

The proclamation underscores the indispensable efforts the History Center provides in preserving historical landmarks and ensuring that the “rich tapestry of our shared history,” in the words of Haley, remains intact for generations to come

“Let’s pledge tonight to not only preserve the buildings and sites that stand before us, but preserve the stories that they tell – which you do very well,” Haley said to Boatman.

Historic Preservation Month serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cherishing the past while embracing new opportunities of the future. Through educational initiatives and outreach programs, the History Center continues to enlighten and inspire individuals of all ages, fostering a profound connection for shared history, according to officials.

“This proclamation is a testament to the collective commitment of our community towards preserving our cultural legacy,” said Boatman. “I am pleased to accept this proclamation on behalf of the History Center and our valuable mission.”

As part of Historic Preservation Month, the History Center is working with the State Historic Preservation Office in Columbus to bring a “Building Doctor Clinic” to the area sometime later this fall.

According to the website, “each Building Doctor clinic begins with a free seminar on topics like peeling paint and failing plaster, wet basements, deteriorating masonry, windows, wood issues and bringing pre-1960 buildings up to date without sacrificing historic integrity. On the second day of the Clinic, the Building Doctors tour ailing buildings within five miles of the city center where the seminar is held to examine problems and prescribe cures.”

Once finalized, details on this opportunity can be found at www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.