Deaton (2), Gulley (1) pick up wins for EC at Fairfield Invitational

LEESBURG — With a trio of first-place finishes, East Clinton’s boys and girls were both fifth Thursday in the 10-school Fairfield Invitational track and field meet.

Peebles was the overall boys team champion while Fairfield won the girls meet.

Kaylyn Deaton was a double-event winner. She won the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:55.78 while Jackson Seabaugh was runnerup in the boys 1,600 with a time of 5:04.3.

Deaton also was first in the 3,200-meter run in 13:55.14.

Max Gulley won the boys discus (115-4) and finished third in the boys shot put (42-9).

Jacob George was seventh in the 1,600 in 5:38.05 and Luke Thompson was eighth in 5:38.12.

Grace Wiseman ran 68.02 and finished fourth in the girls 400-meter dash.

Landen Kaun matched the finish of Wiseman, clocking 55.78 and placing fourth in the boys 400.

Wiseman was third in the 800, posting a time of 2:42.18.

Sahara Tate was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.97 seconds and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 57.92 seconds. Elyon Hackmann was third in the boys 110 hurdles in 20.59 seconds and sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.51).

In the relays, East Clinton was sixth in the girls 4×100, seventh in the boys 4×100, seventh in the girls 4×200, sixth in the boys 4×400 and runnerup in the boys 4×800.

In the field events, Kaiden Roth was runnerup in the boys long jump (19-3.75), Tate was seventh in the girls long jump (13-4.5), Keira Null seventh in the girls discus, Barrett Beam third in the boys discus (113-5), Aiden Walker seventh in the boys shot put (36-7)