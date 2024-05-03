Doyle erupts in Clinton-Massie win over Xenia 24-7

XENIA — Sydney Doyle erupted for seven runs batted in Thursday in Clinton-Massie’s 24-7 blowout of Xenia in a non-league softball game.

Doyle had three hits (two doubles) and scored two runs. Karley Goodin scored five runs and collected four hits.

“Good opportunity for the girls to get some swings piror to the start of the tournament next week,” Clinton-Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “We really need to get some girls rest as we are dealing with some injuries and illness as we wrap up the regular season.”

The Falcons (10-12) will host Valley View 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Division II sectional tournament.

Laila Davis pitched well in the circle for Clinton-Massie, walking just one in three innings.

SUMMARY

May 2, 2024

@Xenia High School

Falcons 24, Buccaneers 7

(24) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 6-5-4-1 Doyle 6-2-3-7 Crombie 3-4-1-1 Davis 6-3-2-2 O. Ward 3-2-1-2 Penewit 3-1-1-2 Chavez 1-0-1-0 Green 5-2-1-1 Hinkle 4-3-1-1 Stroud 1-0-0-0 M. Ward 5-2-2-1 TOTALS 43-24-17-18

2B: CM-Doyle 2, Goodin

HBP: CM-Crombie

SB: CM-Crombie, Davis, Goodin 3, Green, Penewit, O. Ward

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Davis (W)^3^4^3^3^1^5

Stroud^2^2^4^4^4^3