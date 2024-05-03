Falcons rally with run in 7th for 4-3 victory over Eagles

BELLBROOK — Clinton-Massie scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning Thursday and defeated Bellbrook 4-3 in non-league baseball action.

The Falcons (12-6 on the year) led early but the Eagles (14-6) tied the game and nearly spoiled Liam Denehy’s strong pitching.

“Liam has been electric on the mound all year,” Clinton-Massie manager Tyler Hayslip said. “It was another great performance.

“Lately we have been putting at-bats together and scoring runs the first couple innings and not playing from behind.”

Hayslip noted the play of Jackson Doyle behind the plate for the Falcons. He also had two hits.

Denehy pitched a complete game three-hitter.