Heys, Duncan sweep 10,000 meters at OAC track, field meet

TIFFIN — The Wilmington College men’s and women’s track and field teams were both seventh after the first day of competition at the Ohio Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at Heidelberg University.

For the men, Simon Heys won the 10,000 meters in 30:32.26 while teammate Noah Tobin finished third in 30:52.4.

Justin Shuga was third in the discus with a toss of 42.48 meters.

Dane Klosterman qualified for the finals of the 400-meter hurdles.

For the women, Faith Duncan won the 10,000 meter run in 37:26.41, nearly a minute better than the runnerup.

Haley Cook qualified for the finals in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Wilmington will begin thes second day of competition at 11 a.m. today with field events. Running events begin at 2:30 p.m. today.