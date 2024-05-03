Local honored for heroic rescue on I-71

Levi Hollingsworth, David Dickerson, D’elia Abney, and her 3-year-old daughter, alongside officials, gather for a photo after the award ceremony at the Warren County Sheriff’s office. Submitted photos Levi Hollingsworth (left) and David Dickerson (right) display their Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Certificate of Recognition for their heroic actions in rescuing D’elia Abney and her daughter from a vehicle crash on I-71 North. Levi Hollingsworth and David Dickerson, recognized for their heroic actions in rescuing a pregnant woman and her daughter from a vehicle crash, pose for a photo after receiving the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Certificate of Recognition.

Clinton County resident Levi Hollingsworth, alongside David Dickerson, were recently awarded for their courageous actions in rescuing a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle crash on I-71 North in Warren County.

The incident, which occurred on Jan. 19, saw the pregnant woman’s vehicle catch fire following the crash. In a moment of urgency, Hollingsworth and Dickerson worked together to extract the occupants from the burning vehicle, ensuring their safety before first responders arrived.

Reflecting on the rescue, the pregnant woman that Channel 9 news identified as D’elia Abney, expressed her gratitude, noting that she doesn’t remember much about the crash until waking up in the hospital. She was astonished to learn that it was Hollingsworth and Dickerson who had come to her aid, just passersby. She explained to Channel 9 news that she initially thought they were policemen, EMT or firemen.

Hollingsworth, speaking to Channel 9 news, described the crash as “really bad” but expressed his amazement at seeing D’elia in such good condition. He emphasized his shock that she would walk again one day.

Both Hollingsworth and Dickerson were honored with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Certificate of Recognition at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their selfless and heroic actions.

Abney credits Hollingsworth and Dickerson with saving her and her daughter’s lives, acknowledging that without them, neither she nor her daughter would have made it.