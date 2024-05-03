McKay reflects on time with Chamber of Commerce

Jonathan McKay

WILMINGTON — After 12 years of service, Jonathan McKay will be stepping down from the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

McKay came to the board when he was 25-years-old and, at that time, was the youngest board member. Serving through significant transitions, McKay reflected on his tenure, noting substantial growth within the Chamber since his early days. Outside of his involvement with the Chamber, McKay, a former city council member, has also been serving as the director of the Wilmington Transit System since January.

“I have to say that I have seen nothing but growth in the Chamber since I have been a part of it,” McKay recalled. “I can remember when I first came on as membership was declining and money was in very short supply — in fact, at one point, we weren’t sure we could make payroll.”

Recalling pivotal moments, McKay credited the collaborative efforts of the board during challenging times. “Mark Rembert stabilized the Chamber when I first came on; he brought it back to life,” he said.

McKay also highlighted the Chamber’s successful endeavors under Dessie Rogers’ leadership, expressing gratitude for the impactful initiatives during his tenure.

Reflecting on his contributions, McKay reminisced about his innovative ideas, such as introducing the Chamber Clay Shoot to revitalize fundraising efforts. “One thing that was becoming stale was the golf outing, as so many organizations had them,” McKay noted. “So, I came up with the Chamber Clay Shoot, which in the first year saw more teams than the course could hold.”

During his tenure, McKay served in various leadership roles, including three terms as president, three terms as vice president, and one term as treasurer. He embraced challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Chamber had to adapt swiftly to support local businesses.

McKay’s proudest accomplishment was his involvement in rewriting the Chamber’s bylaws, a task he described as a significant undertaking. “My proudest moment was helping rewrite the bylaws for the Chamber,” he said. “It was a huge undertaking and took over a year to produce a document that everyone thought was right for us.”

Expressing gratitude for his time on the board, McKay acknowledged the camaraderie and rewarding experiences. “I will miss being on the board and I will miss the people,” he said. However, he emphasized the importance of fresh perspectives, noting his decision to step down when he felt he had exhausted his ideas.

“The reason I am stepping down is because I am out of ideas for the board,” McKay explained. “It is time for someone new, with a fresh set of thoughts, to help lead the organization forward.”

Looking back on his journey, McKay expressed appreciation for the opportunities the Chamber provided him. “When I came back to Wilmington after graduation from college, I wanted to become involved and the Chamber board was the best spot to get started,” he reflected. “It served me well in learning even more about Wilmington and Clinton County.”

As the longest-serving current board member, McKay reflected on the Chamber’s transformation from financial uncertainty to success. “I am the only one who remembers days with no money, when every penny had to be watched because one misstep and the Chamber might have disappeared,” he shared.

In conclusion, McKay extended his gratitude to Rembert, Rogers, and fellow board members for their contributions to the Chamber’s success over the past 12 years.

“It has been so much fun and so rewarding to be a part of something that is so vital to Clinton County and Wilmington,” McKay concluded.