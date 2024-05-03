WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll WHS ends skid with 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll

WILMINGTON — Once its three-game scoreless streak came to end, the Wilmington offense opened the floodgates Thursday in a 13-3 win over Dayton Carroll on senior day at the WHS diamond.

The Hurricane (7-8) scored in the first inning after being held scoreless for three straight games and ended a five-game losing streak dating back to a 15-8 win over Clinton-Massie on April 22.

The seven WHS seniors who were honored prior to the game, along with seniors from Dayton Carroll, were Jaydin Applegate, Nevaeh Blackburn, Emily Gerard, Addison Kretchek, Keiana Murdock, Emily Partin and Danni Riley.

Murdock finished with three hits and four runs batted in. Kretchek had three hits and scored twice. Applegate had two hits, including a three-run double. Riley had two hits and came home with two WHS runs.

Lauren Diels gave up just one earned run in the circle for Wilmington, striking out 11 Patriots.

SUMMARY

May 2, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 13 Patriots 3

DC^0^0^1^0^2^0^^3

W^1^3^2^0^3^4^^13

(13) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Applegate 4-0-2-3 Dorsch 2-2-0-0 Blackburn 2-0-1-0 Eltzroth 2-2-0-0 Diels 4-2-3-2 Riley 3-2-1-1 Trentman 1-1-1-1 Kretchek 4-2-3-1 Murdock 3-1-3-4 Partin 3-0-0-0 Gerard 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 30-13-14-12

2B: W-Murdock

SB: W-Eltzroth, Kretchek, Riley

HBP: W-Gerard

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Diels (W)^6^6^3^1^1^11