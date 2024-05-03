Wildcats notch 17th win in third straight season 13-4

BLANCHESTER — With a 13-4 win over Walnut Hills Thursday, Blanchester won its 17th game of the year for the third straight season.
The Wildcats (17-4) stole 11 bases in the win. Sammy Roush had three steals and scored three runs.
Drey Dees gave up an one earned run in the first inning as the Eagles took a 4-0 lead.
Blanchester took the lead, 5-4, in the third then broke the game open with seven runs in the fourth.
SUMMARY
May 2, 2024
@Bott Field, BHS
Wildcats 13, Eagles 4
WH^4^0^0^0^0^0^0^^4-7-4
B^1^3^1^7^0^1^x^^13-11-1
(13) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-3-2-1 Dees 3-1-2-2 Burress 1-0-0-1 Sipple 3-1-1-1 Dick 4-0-0-0 Mueller 3-2-1-1 Elston 4-1-2-1 Reynolds 3-0-1-0 Wiley 3-2-1-1 Sears 3-2-1-1 Perkins 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 31-13-11-9
2B: Sears
HBP: Dick, Sipple, Mueller, Roush
SB: Roush 3, Dick 2, Sipple 2, Mueller 2, Elston, Dees
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Dees (W)^3.1^4^4^1^4^2
Adkins^3.2^3^0^0^1^4