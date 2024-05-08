Clinton Co. Law Library receives COCLL grant award

In February, the Statewide Consortium of Law Libraries (COCLL) sent out notices of available grant monies that each of the 88 law libraries in Ohio could apply for if they would complete a grant application following the guidelines as provided in the email, with no promises being made as to the outcome.

The proposed grant for the Clinton County Law Library was written by law librarian, Martha Worstine. The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board members, Lauren Raizk, Brian Shidaker, Brett Rudduck, John Porter and Mary Ann Foland approved the proposed grant application and it was submitted by the deadline at the end of February.

This local library received notice in April that it had been awarded $3,402.50 for the purchase of three new computers and three Microsoft Office licenses.

To accept this grant money and agree to all stipulations as set forth in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), it had to be approved and signed by the county prosecutor, Andrew McCoy, the law librarian, Martha Worstine, and the Consortium of County Law Libraries Executive Director Laura Novelo.

Upon the COCLL’s receipt of the signed MOU, a check will be issued and mailed to the law library later this month so that it may proceed with its purchase of the specified computers and software.

By writing and receiving this grant, it was a cost-saving effort due to decreasing revenue to the law library and it saved its operating budget $3,402.50. The Clinton County Law Library’s operating revenue depends on the receipt (as per statute) of money from the Clinton County Clerk of Courts, Clinton County Juvenile Court, and the Clinton County Municipal Court.

All money is derived from specific court fines. The law library receives no additional revenue other than what is stated above. Said monies/purchase would not have been available if not for receipt of this grant.