Tanner Strouth-Hale Ella McCarren Ethan Kuhlman Daylee Hickey Trenton Bennett Lauren McCreary Austin Hurley Jillian Arledge

Clinton-Massie High School is recognizing its students of the month for May:

Freshmen: Jillian Arledge and Austin Hurley

Sophomores: Lauren McCreary and Trenton Bennett

Juniors: Daylee Hickey and Ethan Kuhlman

Seniors: Ella McCarren and Tanner Strouth-Hale