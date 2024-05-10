Hurricane ends 6-game skid as Tackett gets first varsity win

XENIA — Wilmington ended a six-game losing streak Friday with a 9-5 win over Xenia in non-league baseball.

The Hurricane (5-15) collected 13 hits and received seven bases on balls. Joshua Tolliver had a hit and walked three times, leading to a pair of runs scored.

Alex Massie drove in three teammates. Brady Tolliver had two hits and two RBI. Jake Stephens and Jared Tackett had two hits and scored twice while Stephens also drove in a run.

Tackett picked up the win on the mound, the first of the varsity career for the WHS freshman, according to the SBAAC website.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2024

@Xenia High School

Hurricane 9, Buccaneers 5

W^2^3^1^0^0^2^1^^9-13-3

X^1^0^0^2^1^1^0^^5-8-3

(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 2-2-1-0 Tackett 5-2-2-0 Phillips 0-0-0-0 Platt 5-0-1-0 Stephens 4-2-2-1 Massie 3-1-1-3 B. Tolliver 3-0-2-2 Oglesby 3-0-1-0 Fickert 4-1-1-0 Black 4-1-2-0 TOTALS 33-9-13-6

(5) XENIA (ab-r-h-rbi) C. Smith 3-0-1-0 Harbison 2-1-0-0 Newell 3-2-2-0 Wells 3-0-2-2 Siebel 2-0-1-1 Brewer 1-0-0-0 Solis 4-0-0-0 Lane 2-1-1-0 Ten 0-0-0-0 Dudley 3-0-0-0 Kleman 3-1-1-0 D. Smith 0-0-0-0 Thomas 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-5-8-3

2B: W-Fickert, J. Tolliver, Black; X-Newell, Kleman

SAC: W-Stephens

HBP: X-Newell, Lane, Ten

SB: W-Stephens, Tackett; X-C. Smith

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Tackett (W)^6^8^5^4^8^2

Phillips^1^0^0^0^0^0

Xenia

D. Smith (L)^1.2^7^5^5^3^2

Dudley^3.2^4^3^1^3^2

Wassom^1.2^2^1^1^1^2