Wildcats win 20th for 3rd time in program history

BLANCHESTER — For the third time in school history, the Blanchester baseball team has reached the 20-win mark.

The Wildcats defeated Goshen 22-1 Friday to improve to 20-5.

“Hats off to the upperclassmen and how they have led this team,” said Aaron Lawson, Blanchester manager. “I have had groups with more talent, but did not reach their full potential due to selfish attitudes. The game (of baseball) is naturally negative. This team finds a way to be positive during those times. This has created so many more opportunities for them to be successful.”

The previous two seasons when Blanchester won 20 or more games were 2018 (20-11) and 2013 (21-6).

Sammy Roush and Drey Dees had three hits each to lead an 11-hit attack but the Wildcats also received 11 bases on balls and reached on one hit by pitch.

Dees was the winning pitcher.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS campus

Wildcats 22, Warriors 1

G^0^0^0^1^0^^1-4-6

B^7^1^12^x^x^^22-11-0

(22) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-2-3-2 Mueller 2-1-0-1 Dees 5-2-3-3 Sipple 3-2-1-2 Dick 2-2-0-1 Elston 2-2-1-2 Perkins 2-0-1-1 Reynolds 1-1-0-1 Mobley 0-1-0-2 Wiley 2-2-0-1 Sears 1-2-1-1 Burress 0-2-0-0 Skates 1-1-0-1 Adkins 1-2-1-1 TOTALS 25-22-11-19

2B: B-Sears, Dees

HBP: B-Burress, Sipple

SAC: B-Dick, Reynolds, Adkins

SB: B-Dick 2, Sipple 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dees (W)^4^4^1^1^1^4

Mueller^1^0^0^0^0^1