Tobin sets WC record in steeplechase event at Harrison Dillard meet

BEREA, Ohio – Noah Tobin set a Wilmington College record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday at the Harrison Dillard Twilight Meet at George Finnie Stadium on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University.

Tobin led the Quakers by running a 9:22.84, breaking George Rickett’s record of 9:26.92 that he set in 2022. Tobin finished 11th in the race. Also competing in the event and shattering his personal best of 10:12.52 was Tyler Parks, who broke the 10-minute mark for the first time at 9:58.81.

There were four Quakers competing in the hammer throw. Nathen Borgan finished fourth at 62.01 meters, Jarrett Durr was sixth with a personal best of 61.13 meters. Also in the hammer, Nate Marcum threw 51.25 meters.

Brady Vilvens was sixth in the high jump, clearing 1.97 meters. Simon Heys was 11th in the 1,500-meter run in 3:52.42, just 0.38 off the WC record.

Wilmington competes in one more meet next weekend before the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships. They are at the Mount Union Last Chance Meet on Thursday.