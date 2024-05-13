Open house/ribbon cutting for Direct Primary Care set for Saturday

Tracy D. Kelley APRN,CNP, with Direct Primary Care Corp., invites the public to an open house and ribbon cutting on Saturday, May 18 to showcase her new practice located at 825 W. Locust St., Wilmington.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, according to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will feature a meet and greet with Kelley, refreshments, tours of the new office, and a formal ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m.

Direct Primary Care is an opportunity to receive comprehensive care based on an individualized care plan created by an invested and compassionate medical professional without the hassle of insurance, according to a news release.

Services offered include: Complete Primary Care, Sports & Annual Physicals, Same Day or Next Day Acute Care Appointments, Chronic Medical Condition Management, In person/Telehealth/Home Visits, and Community Education.

“Your membership gives you access to healthcare like never before,” the release states. “You will have the ability to schedule same day or next day appointments with a provider that you have a trusting relationship with. These visits will be available via both telehealth and in-person and will address acute and chronic healthcare needs.”

Kelley is a lifetime resident of Wilmington and has been practicing in the medical field since 2001, a majority of her career has been spent serving the Clinton County community. She is passionate about providing the highest quality care to her patients with a holistic patient centered care approach. She treats each patient the way she would treat her family and provides primary care for individuals across the lifespan.

Learn more at https://www.tracydkelleydpc.com/ or contact (937) 807-4640.