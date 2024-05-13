Remembering the fallen

Mayor Pat Haley, members of the Wilmington Police Department, city officials, community leaders, and attendees unite in solemn remembrance at the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Mayor Pat Haley, members of the Wilmington Police Department, city officials, community leaders, and attendees unite in solemn remembrance at the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Mayor Pat Haley, members of the Wilmington Police Department, city officials, community leaders, and attendees unite in solemn remembrance at the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Chief Bob Wilson (right) of the WPD stands alongside former officer Dave Lieurance, honoring fallen heroes during the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Chief Bob Wilson (right) of the WPD stands alongside former officer Dave Lieurance, honoring fallen heroes during the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Rev. Scott Miller, pastor with the Wilmington United Methodist Church on Monday. Serena Hammond | News Journal WPD Chief Rob Wilson and Officer Morgan Wages pay solemn tribute to Marshal Jon Van Doren during the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Rev. Connor Thompson of First Christian Church offers the invocation at the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal Rev. Bryan Coleman, assistant minister at Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, delivers the benediction prayer. Serena Hammond | News Journal Former Wilmington Police Department officer Dave Lieurance pays tribute at the memorial site of Marshal Jon Van Doren during Monday’s Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal A wreath is solemnly placed at the memorial site dedicated to the memory of Patrolman Emery McCreight during the Peace Officers Memorial Service. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — On Monday afternoon, the solemn grounds where Patrolman Emery McCreight tragically lost his life became the backdrop for the 2024 Peace Officers Memorial Service.

The event aimed to pay tribute not only to Ptl. McCreight, but also to Marshal Jon Van Doren and five other committed law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community. Among them remembered were Wilmington Police Sgt. Ian Brown and Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Maple.

The service, held at the lawn just west of the Wilmington United Methodist Church, served as a poignant reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Chief Rob Wilson and Officer Morgan Wages, representing the WPD, led a wreath-laying ceremony to honor McCreight’s dedication to protecting and serving the community.

Former Wilmington Police Department officer Dave Lieurance, the main speaker of the day, provided insight into the tragic events of 1922 during the ceremony. He recounted how McCreight was fatally shot while thwarting an attempted break-in at the Murphy-Benham Hardware Store on North South Street. Lieurance also highlighted the eventual apprehension and conviction of the perpetrator, who served a life sentence for McCreight’s murder, as he honored the fallen heroes.

Following the tribute to McCreight, the community gathered in a solemn procession to the memorial site dedicated to Marshal Jon Van Doren, another fallen officer. Located adjacent to the municipal building, this second memorial site provided attendees with an opportunity to express gratitude for Van Doren’s selfless service.

The service included acknowledgments of various individuals and organizations for their unwavering support of law enforcement. City officials, active WPD members, and community leaders emphasized the importance of honoring the memories and contributions of every fallen officer.

Mayor Pat Haley gave his remarks, emphasizing the community’s gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by these brave officers. Rev. Scott Miller of the Wilmington United Methodist Church delivered the invocation, while Rev. Connor Thompson and Rev. Bryan Coleman offered prayers of benediction.