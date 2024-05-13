Over 30 employers and over 25 service providers met with over 150 job seekers at the 2024 Job & Community Resource Fair, held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Submitted photos Workforce Collaborative holds successful Job & Resource Fair Workforce Collaborative holds successful Job & Resource Fair Workforce Collaborative holds successful Job & Resource Fair Workforce Collaborative holds successful Job & Resource Fair

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Workforce Collaborative hosted its second-annual Job & Community Resource Fair on May 8. Planned in conjunction with Ohio’s In-Demand Jobs Week and the International Economic Development Council’s Economic Development Week, the event brought job seekers, employers, and service providers together to grow, strengthen, and support Clinton County’s workforce, according to a news release.

Over 150 job seekers made their way to the Clinton County Fairgrounds with resumes in hand, eager for interviews. Over 30 employers were present, ready to hire for full- and part-time positions in a variety of industries.

“The 2024 Clinton County Job & Community Resource Fair provided the ATSG team a tremendous opportunity to meet so many amazing people from Clinton and the surrounding counties,” said Shawn Bauman, director of talent acquisition with Air Transport Services Group. “The ATSG operation at the Wilmington Air Park is fueled by incredible employees that live in these very counties, so the opportunity to speak with job seekers and other community members was something we simply could not pass up.”

Other participating employers saw a positive return from the event. Stephanie Butler, director of marketing, communications, growth, and outreach with Clinton Memorial Hospital, shared that they received numerous applications at the fair, covering everything from entry-level to registered nurse position openings.

“It was great to see so many people take advantage of the event,” said Curt Bone, director of business operations with Wilmington City Schools. “The Job Fair afforded us the opportunity to meet with prospective employees and discuss our needs. This event brings employers and resource providers together to offer a one-stop shop.”

It was that aspect of the fair that made the event unique for the community, with over 25 community service providers sharing information about a variety of work supports, from education and training opportunities to financial assistance for childcare and transportation.

“The Job & Community Resource Fair was enlightening and educational,” said Amanda Haggerty, youth workforce specialist with OhioMeansJobs Clinton County. “It’s an experience not just for the job seekers, but also for the employers,” she added, noting that employers were also able to learn about resources available to assist with their own employee and human resources needs.

Employers of all sizes were pleased with the event.

“Our first experience at the job fair was wonderful,” said Brad Heyes, co-owner of Kava Haus and Trail Haus. “The organization and professionalism was top-notch and I would highly recommend any business in Clinton County take advantage of this opportunity.”

“The 2024 Clinton County Job & Community Resource Fair was a resounding success,” said Conner Wyatt, Clinton County Workforce Development Program director, in response to the many employers and service providers who have shared that they are already looking forward to next year’s event. “It was remarkable to see the community come together to support workforce efforts in Clinton County. The Clinton County Workforce Collaborative will continue to search for and create meaningful efforts that support workforce development.”

To learn about employment opportunities in Clinton County all year long, job seekers are encouraged to follow OhioMeansJobs Clinton County on Facebook at facebook.com/OMJClinton. Employers looking to promote open positions should contact Tammy Keller with OhioMeansJobs Clinton County at [email protected].

Additionally, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce hosts an active local jobs board, promoting open positions for its 300 member businesses, at https://business.wccchamber.com/jobs. Positions are regularly added and updated throughout the month. Individuals can also sign up to receive regular emails from the Chamber’s “Local First” initiative, including a monthly jobs listing and event calendar, by visiting https://www.wccchamber.com/local-first.

About the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative

An initiative of the Clinton County Port Authority, OhioMeansJobs Clinton County, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative is open to anyone from the business, non-profit, education, and community/economic development sectors who would like to become more involved in collaborative solutions to the workforce challenges within Clinton County. Learn more about the Workforce Collaborative at wccchamber.com/workforce-collaborative/.