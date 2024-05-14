Celebrating 25 years at the Clinton Co. Farmers Market

Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods (right) presents the proclamation to Elise Snarr, the new Clinton County Farmers Market Manager, commemorating 25 years of the Clinton County Farmers Market. CC Farmers Market Facebook Page The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May through October. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May through October. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May through October. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May through October.

WILMINGTON — On Saturday, May 11, the Clinton County Farmers Market celebrated its 25th year with a lively opening in downtown Wilmington at the Clinton County Courthouse on Main Street.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, May through October. Brenda Woods, representing the Clinton County Commissioners, joined Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley in honoring this milestone. Proclamations from both offices recognized the market’s enduring impact.

Haley praised the market’s role in local commerce and community engagement, saying, “The Clinton County Farmers Market has been a vibrant hub of local commerce and community engagement for over 25 years.”

Woods expressed gratitude for community support and acknowledged the market’s founder, Rick Stanforth, saying, “The respected institution was founded by Rick Stanforth whose dedication to fostering local agricultural and community well-being laid the cornerstone of this cherished market.”

Accepting the proclamations was Elise Snarr, the new Clinton County Farmers Market manager.