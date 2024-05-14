District track, field meets underway at New Richmond

District track and field competition started Tuesday at New Richmond High School for three Clinton County schools.

Wilmington’s girls, East Clinton’s boys, along with Blanchester’s boys and girls, were in the Division II meet while the East Clinton girls were in the Division III meet.

The top four finishers in each event advance to their respective regional meets next week.

In the Division III New Richmond District, East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay team finished second to Summit Country Day and earned a berth in next week’s Region 12 Track and Field Championship.

The Astros quartet of Grace Wiseman, Kaylyn Deaton, Kaylee Terrell and Molly Seabaugh ran 10:30.14.

In the Division II New Richmond District, Taija Walker of Wilmington was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 32-9.5.

This will be updated as results become available.