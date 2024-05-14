Lammert earns honorable mention All-OAC in baseball

For the second time in his career, Jared Lammert earned honorable mention All-Ohio Athletic Conference for baseball.

Lammert was the Quakers center fielder throughout the season and appeared in 33 of Wilmington’s 34 games. He was tied for eighth in the OAC with two triples this season.

A senior who graduate from West Clermont High School, Lammert led the Quakers with 57 total bases and 23 runs scored. He was second on the team with 41 hits, 16 walks, 10 extra base hits, a .331 batting average, and a .417 on base percentage.

Lammert, who is majoring in exercise science, was tied for second on the team with two homeruns, one sacrifice fly, and one sacrifice bunt. He was third on the team with six doubles, five stolen bases, and a .460 slugging percentage. He was tied for third with three hit by pitches. He had 12 multi-hit games this season and five three-hit games.

Lammert was also great in the field, recording a .974 fielding percentage, while only making two errors during the season. He had 73 putouts and one outfield assist.