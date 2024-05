Seven Hills ends East Clinton baseball season 6-0

CINCINNATI — East Clinton had two hits and lost to Seven Hills 6-0 Monday in a Southwest District Division III South I Sectional game.

Seven Hills, the No. 8 seed, advances in the tournament to face No. 4 seed Carlisle Wednesday afternoon.

East Clinton finishes 8-13. The eight wins is the most in a season for the Astros since a 9-10 finish in 2018.

EC pitching held Seven Hills to just four hits but walked nine and the defense committed four errors. Seven Hills also had six stolen bases.