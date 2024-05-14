WC trio earns OAC post-season softball honors

Wilmington College had three players earn Ohio Athletic Conference post-season honors in softball.

Junior outfielder Rachel Berry and freshman outfielder Kori Cornett were both named to the second team, while senior catcher Samantha Schwab was given honorable mention. This is the first time that all three players have been named All-Conference in their Quakers careers.

Berry was ninth in the OAC with a .420 batting average and tied for ninth in the conference with a .469 on -ase percentage. Her batting average slots her sixth in program history for a single season. She was third on the team with a .466 slugging percentage.

Berry had 41 total bases, 37 hits, 20 runs scored, 18 runs batted in, eight walks, four doubles, and four stolen bases. She had 10 multi-hit games and two three-hit games. In conference play, Berry hit a team high .451, which was sixth in the OAC.

Cornett broke the Wilmington program record for at bats in a season. She was tied for second in the conference with 37 runs scored and tied for third with 51 hits. She broke the program record for runs scored in a season, tied for third for hits in a season, and her 15 stolen bases is the sixth most in a single season. Her stolen base total was tied for seventh in the OAC.

Cornett was second on the team with eight doubles, third with 59 total bases, and tied for third on the team with a .367 batting average. She was third on the team with a .976 fielding percentage, had 36 putouts, five assists, and made just one error.

Schwab was second in the OAC with 11 homeruns and tied for second in the OAC with 43 RBI. Both these marks broke the Wilmington single season program record despite Schwab only playing in 29 games due to injury. She also was tied for ninth in the OAC with 17 extra base hits.

Schwab led the team with 72 total bases and an .818 slugging percentage. Schwab had 32 hits, 24 runs scored, 10 walks, five doubles, a triple, one stolen base, a .364 batting average and a .424 on base percentage.

Schwab had three multi-homerun games and one game with three homeruns. She had three games with five or more RBI, eight multi-hit games, and three games with three hits. Schwab threw out seven base stealers from behind the plate, had 86 putouts and 15 assists.