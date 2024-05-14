WPD: Traffic stop results in seizure of over 3,000 grams of THC product

Law enforcement officials seize over 3,000 grams of THC product during a traffic stop in Wilmington, pending felony charges as investigation continues. Photo courtesy of WPD

WILMINGTON — A routine traffic stop on May 6 led to a significant drug seizure, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Patrol officers stopped a vehicle just after 1 p.m. at 1850 Davids Drive, which is the old Southern State building, upon discovering that a passenger inside had an active warrant. The police department stated that the individual was wanted for a driving under suspension warrant from a previous stop in February.

The name of the individual has not been released.

According to police, during the course of their investigation, officers obtained probable cause to search the vehicle. Officers reportedly uncovered over 3,000 grams of THC product, which was seized by law enforcement.

The Wilmington Police Department noted “an individual may have 70 grams of marijuana on their person. This is more than 40 times the amount an individual might typically possess for personal use.”

Felony charges are pending as the seized substances undergo a complete drug analysis at the crime lab. Due to the ongoing investigation, the police department said it is limited in providing further details.