Community Action to celebrate anniversary at open house

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Community Action invites the public to a special open house event commemorating the 60th anniversary of Community Action and the 59th anniversary of Clinton County Community Action.

“Join us for an afternoon of celebration, reflection, and community engagement on Wednesday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Molly Boatman, outreach services coordinator for Clinton County Community Action, in a news release.

This milestone event will feature guided tours of Community Action’s key facilities, including the Community Action offices, Aging Up Community Center, and the Erdman Head Start Center.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to explore our impactful initiatives such as Senior Services, the Food Pantry, Heating Assistance (HEAP), Emergency Medical services, Weatherization programs, the Community Services Block Grant, and more,” said Boatman.

The event will be held at the WSB Aging Up Community Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

“Celebrate with our staff, Head Start Center students, and Aging Up members as we showcase the successes of our community programs,” said Boatman. “Refreshments will be served to enhance the festive atmosphere.”

For inquiries and to RSVP, please contact:

Molly Boatman, outreach services coordinator

Clinton County Aging Up Community Center

Email: [email protected]