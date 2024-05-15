Abbott gem wasted as woeful Reds lose again 2-1 Abbott gem wasted as woeful Reds lose again 2-1 Abbott gem wasted as woeful Reds lose again 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Pfaadt threw seven stellar innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Wednesday.

The D-backs took two of three in the series and five of six from the Reds this season.

Pinch hitter Pavin Smith started the D-backs’ rally with a two-out double to right field. Gurriel followed with another double to right, which wasn’t hit as hard, but still fell just out of the reach of a sliding Jake Fraley.

Paul Sewald retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his second save of the season. Ryan Thompson (1-1) threw a scoreless eighth.

“It feels good, especially heading into an off day with some momentum,” Smith said. “Our pitchers did great today — Pfaadt, Thompson, Sewald — it’s good not to have that go to waste.”

The D-backs — the defending National League champions — have won seven of their past 10.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a leadoff single in the bottom of the first. Christian Walker gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead in the second with a solo homer, which was his eighth of the season.

Pfaadt cruised through the first 4 2/3 innings without giving up a hit, but Santiago Espinal ended the shutout with one swing, driving a hanging sweeper into the left field seats to tie the game at 1-all.

Pfaadt allowed just one more hit through seven innings, walking two and striking out nine.

“Our game plan was to use more sliders and we certainly did that,” Pfaadt said. “It was super effective. Moving forward, that’ll probably be our game plan, pitch off the slider a little more.”

Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott matched Pfaadt through seven, giving up one run and four hits. He struck out four and walked two. Fernando Cruz (1-4) took the loss, giving up the game-deciding doubles.

“Andrew did a great job today — just really in complete command against their whole lineup,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Threw a lot of strikes, got a lot of ground balls, just a good mix of pitches. It was a great game, came down to who was going to score first late and the Diamondbacks were able to do it.”

The struggling Reds have dropped 12 of their past 14.

All the good pitching made for a short afternoon at the ballpark. The game was played in just 1 hour, 59 minutes, which was the shortest game for the D-backs this season.

“I think that’s the first sub 2-hour game I’ve ever been a part of,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “It was a well-pitched game on both sides.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Pitcher Nick Lodolo (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 12. Pitcher Sam Moll was called up from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster. … Second baseman Jonathan India was a late scratch from the lineup because of a migraine.

UP NEXT

Reds: On the road for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Thursday. The Reds haven’t announced a starter for the opening game while the Dodgers will start Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.53 ERA).

Diamondbacks: Host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series starting Friday. The D-backs will start Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.33 ERA) in the opener while the Tigers counter with Tarik Skubal (5-0, 2.02 ERA).

